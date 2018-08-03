A cow was killed Thursday night in Green County when it was struck by a motorcycle.
The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway B in the town of Cadiz near Browntown, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed Justin Helton, 24, Browntown, was going west on Highway B when his motorcycle hit a cow in the road.
Helton sustained unspecified injuries but was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was wearing a helmet.
Helton was ticketed for operating a motorcycle in hours of darkness without a qualified person along, a violation of a motorcycle instructional permit.