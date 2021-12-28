COVID tests in short supply as Dane County pharmacies grapple with skyrocketing demand

A waiting game

Amanda Young, a Madisonian who lives on the West Side, wrote in an email that she and her family booked a trip to Iceland for New Year's "in anticipation that things were looking better COVID-wise."

"Unfortunately, things have taken a turn with the new variant, and as a result we were still required to test 72 hours before departing for our trip," she wrote. "I looked to schedule a test where we could get our results back within that 72 hour window about two weeks prior to leaving."

The family took several tests, one from a clinic on South Park Street, and another from a rapid pop-up location.

"We waited for results and didn't hear back from either," she said. "Our flight was departing from (the Chicago O'Hare International Airport) and we had to start driving to make it on time. I would check my phone constantly for results but none were returned to us. As we approached O'Hare, we got nervous and stopped at a clinic in Illinois to do another same day antigen test."

"Finally, after waiting for results from the Madison clinics for days, we got results within 20 minutes from the Illinois clinic, and we were able to check onto our flight just two hours later," Young added.