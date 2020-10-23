COVID-19 vaccine trial back on in the U.S., including UW Health and UW medical school

A COVID-19 vaccine trial is back on in the U.S., including at UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, after it was put on hold a week after starting in September, according to a news release.

AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine trial is resuming after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an independent safety review board completed a review of a study participant in Britain who became ill with what has been reported to be transverse myelitis, a rare spinal inflammatory disorder. The trial was halted in the U.S. on Sept. 6 to be able to examine the data from the review of the illness. After reviewing the data, the FDA found it to be safe to resume the trial.

“Halting clinical trials to review is very common but they do not often have a global spotlight on them like this,” said Betsy Nugent, chief clinical research officer at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We are excited to continue this important work and are grateful for the support of the community.”