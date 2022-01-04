COVID-19 testing at South Side clinic expanding, 1,700 appointments added

Pharmacy technician Ryan White swirls a swab in a vile of solution as he administers a COVID-19 PCR test through the drive-up window of Forward Pharmacy in McFarland on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
RUTHIE HAUGE, CAPITAL TIMES
COVID-19 testing at Public Health Madison and Dane County's South Park Street clinic is expanding it hours this week, resulting in 1,700 additional appointments, Public Health said Tuesday.
The clinic at 2230 S. Park St. in Madison will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day day this week, including Sunday. Normally the clinic closes at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. and is not open on Sundays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said the change was made to meet the "high demand for testing in Dane County" as the more contagious omicron variant continues to spread.
"We are pulling out all the stops to make this happen, bringing in emergency overtime staff to meet the need," Finke said.
There are now 216 extra appointments each day Tuesday through Friday, and another 648 new appointments for Sunday. That's a total of 1,728 additional testing times.
The additional appointments opened up on Public Health's website Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. People
can schedule a time online.
COVID 19 testing site
Workers gather information from people wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at a free drive-thru community testing site that started Monday at Alliant Energy Center's New Holland Pavilion in Madison. The testing is run by the Wisconsin National Guard.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
Workers wearing protective equipment get samples from people in their vehicles during a free drive-thru community testing for COVID-19 operated by the Wisconsin National Guard at Alliant Energy Center's New Holland Pavillion Monday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
Workers wearing protective equipment get samples from people in their vehicles during a free drive-thru community testing for COVID-19 operated by the Wisconsin National Guard at Alliant Energy Center's New Holland Pavillion in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
The Wisconsin National Guard is using protective equipment to collect samples from people for COVID-19 testing. The nasal swabs, used in a test developed by Madison-based Exact Sciences, check for active infections.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
Motorists line up Monday at the Alliant Energy Center for the first day of free community testing for COVID-19. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice, health officials said.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
A worker collects samples from people in their vehicles at a free community testing site for COVID-19 at the Alliant Energy Center. It's one of many such testing sites that have opened around the state in recent weeks and the first one in Dane County.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
Workers gather information for those wanting a test for COVID-19, and put the paperwork under the vehicle's windshield wiper, before directing them to the free drive-thru community testing area operated by the Wisconsin National Guard at Alliant Energy Center's New Holland Pavillion in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID 19 testing site
Workers gather information for those wanting a test for COVID-19, and put the paperwork under the vehicle's windshield wiper, before directing them to the free drive-thru community testing area operated by the Wisconsin National Guard at Alliant Energy Center's New Holland Pavillion in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
