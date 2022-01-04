 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 testing at South Side clinic expanding, 1,700 appointments added
0 Comments
alert top story

COVID-19 testing at South Side clinic expanding, 1,700 appointments added

  • 0
Omicron Surge COVID Testing

Pharmacy technician Ryan White swirls a swab in a vile of solution as he administers a COVID-19 PCR test through the drive-up window of Forward Pharmacy in McFarland on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

 RUTHIE HAUGE, CAPITAL TIMES

COVID-19 testing at Public Health Madison and Dane County's South Park Street clinic is expanding it hours this week, resulting in 1,700 additional appointments, Public Health said Tuesday. 

The clinic at 2230 S. Park St. in Madison will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day day this week, including Sunday. Normally the clinic closes at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. and is not open on Sundays. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said the change was made to meet the "high demand for testing in Dane County" as the more contagious omicron variant continues to spread. 

"We are pulling out all the stops to make this happen, bringing in emergency overtime staff to meet the need," Finke said. 

There are now 216 extra appointments each day Tuesday through Friday, and another 648 new appointments for Sunday. That's a total of 1,728 additional testing times. 

The additional appointments opened up on Public Health's website Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. People can schedule a time online

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics