COVID-19 takes down Halloween on State Street

“Usually there are people with really elaborate costumes and I’m not expecting that tonight, which is a little disappointing,” Camp said.

The subdued nature of the day was encouraged by Public Health Madison & Dane County, which has been trying to contain COVID-19 as it swells throughout the state. On Saturday, the state reported 59 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,031. Over the past seven days, 28.8 percent of those tested have been positive, an all-time high.

The Wisconsin Badgers, who now have at least 22 positive COVID-19 tests, were also forced to scrub their football game at Nebraska, further quelling the downtown vibe.

The stools inside the Irish Pub were turned upside down Saturday on the bar and on tables, as customers aren’t allowed to socialize or drink inside, only in the outdoor patio.

For Jess Dye, the loss of massive Freakfest/Halloween crowds is another in a series of financial blows that have included the loss of fans at Badgers football games, violence following the killing of George Floyd and a State Street atmosphere where many businesses still have boarded up windows and doors.