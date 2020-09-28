 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine prison tops 260 active cases, Wisconsin DOC says
Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. Another Wisconsin prison, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

A COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has topped more than 260 actives positive cases, on top of another 100 inmates who have already recovered from the contagious virus, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections data released Monday.

The medium-security prison in Glenbeulah, Wisconsin had 267 active positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, DOC's data dashboard said. Another 101 inmates tested positive, but have since recovered, and an addition three tested positive but were released. 

As of Friday, the prison had a total inmate population of 1,108, according to DOC. 

This story will be updated. 

