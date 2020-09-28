COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine prison tops 260 active cases, Wisconsin DOC says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has topped more than 260 actives positive cases, on top of another 100 inmates who have already recovered from the contagious virus, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections data released Monday.

The medium-security prison in Glenbeulah, Wisconsin had 267 active positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, DOC's data dashboard said. Another 101 inmates tested positive, but have since recovered, and an addition three tested positive but were released.

As of Friday, the prison had a total inmate population of 1,108, according to DOC.

This story will be updated.

