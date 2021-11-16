 Skip to main content
COVID-19 memorial to be donated to Wisconsin Historical Society
COVID-19 memorial to be donated to Wisconsin Historical Society

Numbered swatches of fabric, each representing a death from COVID-19 in the state, hang as part of a memorial display at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison, Wis. Thursday, March 4, 2021. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A collection of almost 9,000 ribbons memorializing those killed by COVID-19 in Wisconsin will get a permanent spot in the Wisconsin Historical Society's collection. 

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.

The display of thousands of ribbons has been on display since this spring outside the Trinity United Methodist Church on Madison's Near West Side. The ribbons will be moved to the historical society's collection as part of an ongoing effort to document the pandemic's impact on the state, said Kara O'Keeffe, a spokesperson for the historical society.

"It is a substantial and vivid reminder that for many Wisconsinites, COVID has been a life-changing experience," O'Keeffe said of the memorial. 

The ribbons will be collected Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. outside the church at 1123 Vilas Ave., O'Keeffe said. 

Since the pandemic began, the historical society has collected items like masks, vaccine vials and personal journals to chronicle how people and institutions responded to the pandemic. 

To date, complications from COVID-19 have killed about 8,800 Wisconsinites, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

