COVID-19 deaths hit 400, confirmed cases pass 10,000 in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 400, while the number of confirmed cases passed 10,000 as of Sunday, health officials reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

There are 10,219 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the state, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total is up by 280 cases from Saturday, when the state reported 398 deaths.

Dane County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total up to 474, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. There have been 22 people who have died in the county.

In Milwaukee County, the coronavirus has killed 225 people. Milwaukee County reported 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday, nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers’ reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a loosening of restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tests. There has been no clear trend over the past seven days. Positive cases were 8% of all tests on Sunday, which was up from 7% the day before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.