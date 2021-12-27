COVID-19 closes Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Dane County families planning a Milwaukee getaway over the holiday break should cross the Betty Brinn Children's Museum off their list of activities.
The museum on Monday announced it would close through Jan. 5 because of staffing challenges related to COVID-19. The closure includes general admission, as well as announced programming and events.
“We are incredibly disappointed to announce our closure for winter break,” museum CEO Brian King said in a statement. “Like many other companies and organizations, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has impacted our employees, and we simply do not have sufficient staff to operate the Museum safely at this moment. We will continue to monitor the public health situation and look forward to inviting families back to play in the new year.”
More information is available at bbcmkids.org and by email at questions@bbcmkids.org.