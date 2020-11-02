COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system rise again; 7 simultaneous outbreaks

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Wisconsin prison system increased again Monday, with several outbreaks totaling more than 1,700 active cases among inmates.

Since Sunday, 383 new cases were added to the state Department of Correction's data dashboard, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 4,729.

Seven prisons have massive outbreaks of more than 100 COVID-19 cases each, the largest being at Waupun Correctional Institution, which had 405 active cases among inmates Monday, DOC reported. Waupun has seen a total of 644 cases since March.

The others are Redgranite Correctional Institution with 297 active COVID-19 cases among inmates as of Monday, Stanley Correctional Institution with 231 cases, Dodge Correctional Institution with 165, Jackson Correctional Institution with 143, Green Bay Correctional Institution with 105 and Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 101.

Some of the prisons — including Redgranite, Racine/Sturtevant and Dodge — had fewer than 100 cases just last week, but spiked up over the last several days.

