COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic sparks increase in gun sales in Wisconsin

“Somebody’s going to wake up in the middle of the night because they heard a noise and pull out a gun," he said. "What if it’s a family member?”

Scott Whiting, owner of Deerfield Pistol and Archery Center, had several gun safety training sessions scheduled for new gun owners who purchased their firearms in the last week but all are postponed now due to Evers' new executive order.

“I’ve had people who never thought about buying a gun come in and buy a gun because they’re all scared as heck” he said.

Whiting said he sold three quarters of his inventory in the past week, and wholesale supplies of firearms is hard to come by. Ammunition is also getting much harder to find, he said. He said he's had to implement a wait list for shoppers and stationed an employee at the door to let people in when their number is called.

Hotline calls up

All registered firearm dealers are required to call the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Information Bureau Handgun Hotline to obtain a background check for a purchaser before selling a gun.