A Madison man who produced and shared videos of himself performing lewd acts near a sleeping 9-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge William Conley said that while he could have justified a lesser sentence for Matthew R. Howard, 23, taking into account mental health challenges that Howard has faced through the years, he has "to be cognizant of the damage done to the victim here" and Howard's need for treatment in confinement.
The nature of Howard's acts, Conley said, "make it essential to protect others from the defendant."
Howard pleaded guilty in September to five counts of possessing, distributing and receiving child pornography. In October he was convicted of two counts of using a minor to produce sexually explicit videos after a one-day jury trial.
A criminal complaint filed in August 2017 states that Howard used an internet video chat site to link him with anonymous strangers. He also recorded and kept videos on his computer.
One video, recorded in November 2014, showed Howard exposing his genitals toward the sleeping girl. The girl's mother was later able to identify her. In a chat associated with another video recorded in November 2016, court documents state, Howard told his chat partner that he had given the girl Nyquil, a cold medicine that causes drowsiness, so she wouldn't wake up.
Authorities received a tip from the video chat site in July 2017, and police then were able to figure out whose internet account had been used to upload it, leading them to Howard.
A therapist working with the girl, reading a statement from her in court, said that because of what happened the girl will have difficulty trusting people in the future. The girl asked that Howard receive the maximum sentence, which under federal sentencing guidelines was essentially a life sentence, "because (her trauma) is a scar and not a scratch."
Howard tearfully apologized to his family seated in the courtroom, telling them, "I know it's unfathomable to wrap your head around what I did."
Howard's lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni, asked for the mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence for Howard. He asked Conley to take into account the benefits that Howard will receive from treatment behind bars for mental disorders that led to pornography addiction, which he wrote in a sentencing memorandum was the result of childhood trauma, including the death of his father.