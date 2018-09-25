A 17-year-old boy who stole a gun from an unlocked truck in Verona, which police said was later used in a shooting that severely injured a man who was mistaken for a rival gang member, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felonies.
Jawaun K. Greer, of Madison, who will turn 18 in about three weeks, pleaded guilty to taking part in the theft of the gun from a parked truck in December. In February, he was one of four who followed a 33-year-old man from Madison's South Side to West Washington Avenue, where Darrick R. Thompson, 23, of Madison, fired repeatedly into the man's car, badly injuring him but missing a woman who was with him.
Greer also pleaded guilty to being a party to first-degree reckless injury and first-degree reckless endangerment for his role in the February shooting. He faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision for reckless injury and up to 13 years for reckless endangerment. He also faces up to six years for the gun theft conviction. Sentencing was set for Nov. 26 before Circuit Judge John Hyland.
Greer testified in July at Thompson's trial. Thompson was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the charge that Greer originally faced until charges against him were amended Tuesday under a plea agreement.
Another man who took part in the shooting, Xavier Davis, 22, of Madison, who drove the car that followed Michael Coleman on Feb. 6 to West Washington Avenue, was sentenced earlier this month to eight years in prison. Charges against a fourth man, Roberto M. Rodriguez-Sostre, 22, of Madison, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing.
At Thompson's trial, police said that they found no evidence that Coleman was a gang member at all. In a victim impact statement filed in August, Coleman wrote that the shooting has left him in constant pain and forced him to move away from Madison.
Prosecutors said during Thompson's trial that police determined from bullet casings found at the scene of the shooting that the gun used to fire the shots was the one that Greer had stolen from the truck in Verona. The gun itself was never found.