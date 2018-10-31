A Waunakee woman whose car struck a UW-Madison student as she crossed a campus-area street last year, then drove away, pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by drunken driving.
Nicole E. Bruns, 25, faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision when she is sentenced in about two months by Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan. She entered her no contest plea Wednesday before Reserve Judge William Foust.
Bruns was charged in July 2017 for the death of Alexandra S. Ihm, 21, who died on March 6, 2017, from a pulmonary embolism — blood clots that block major arteries in the lungs — as she recovered from injuries she received after being struck by Bruns on Jan. 15, 2017.
A criminal complaint attributed the pulmonary embolism to the injuries Ihm received in the crash.
Ihm, who was from rural Hollandale, was crossing North Randall Street at Regent Street when she saw a car approaching from the south, which then went through a flashing red traffic light and struck her. Ihm sustained mainly leg injuries in the crash.
Bruns kept going and was stopped by Middleton police about 10 minutes after the crash after she was seen weaving around University Avenue, the criminal complaint states. A preliminary breath test found her blood alcohol concentration to be 0.14 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin, the complaint states.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration. They also dismissed three other charges, but Hanrahan will be allowed to consider them when he sentences Bruns. Those charges include hit and run causing death and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said there was no agreement about what sentence he and Bruns’ lawyer, Jessa Nicholson, could seek from Hanrahan.
Moeser also asked that Bruns be jailed until her sentencing hearing. Since she was charged last year she has been free on a signature bond under the supervision of the Dane County Bail Monitoring Program.
Nicholson said Bruns has had only minor issues while on bail monitoring and on Oct. 18 she gave birth to a son, who needs her during the early stages of his life. Foust agreed and said Bruns could remain free under supervision until her sentencing hearing.