Jennifer Lovick, who was blamed for connecting Ciara Philumalee with the man who shot her to death last year, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for her involvement in Philumalee's murder.
Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan said that when Lovick, 35, of Madison, lured Philumalee and Joseph Jordan out of Jordan's apartment on Madison's North Side and into a hail of bullets fired by Donald Davis Jr., she "led them directly into a buzz saw."
"You knew that you were luring Mr. Jordan and Miss Philumalee to a trap," Hanrahan said. "Not only did you know it, you did it for a purpose. You did it for the promise of a paltry sum of money. You set them up. You knew that there was a bounty on the head of Ms. Philumalee and you knew that the shooter was going to exact some sort of grievous revenge upon them."
Philumalee, 24, fell to the ground after Davis shot her, then he shot her again in the head. Jordan was shot in the mouth but survived and has gone through multiple reconstructive surgeries.
Davis, 30, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lovick, who pleaded guilty to felony murder, will spend also 10 years on extended supervision once she serves her 15-year prison sentence.
Lovick was with Jordan at his apartment the night of July 27, 2018, after having been hired for prostitution. Philumalee, who was a friend of Jordan, dropped by. Lovick recognized Philumalee as someone Davis was looking for, claiming she had robbed his apartment.
Lovick was driven Downtown by Jordan, then called Davis. Nicole Marco picked up Davis, Lovick and Lovick's boyfriend, Korey Johnson, and drove them back to the North Side to find Philumalee. Once there, Lovick told Philumalee in Jordan's apartment that she could earn money by stepping outside. Davis opened fire when she went out.
Lovick's lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Dorothea Watson, contended that Lovick had no idea what Davis had in mind for Philumalee as they traveled to find her. In a sentencing memorandum, Watson wrote that Lovick took part in risky behavior that night and exercised bad judgment because of the way extensive drug use over a long period of time had affected her brain, compromising her ability to empathize.
But since her arrest, Watson argued, Lovick has done all the right things. She gave a statement to police that identified Davis and she testified at his trial. She was once a productive member of society with a certificate as a certified nursing assistant, Watson said, who can again be independent and productive when she is drug free.
Watson asked for a six-year prison sentence. Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser argued for a 15-year sentence.
Margaret Philumalee, Ciara's grandmother, said she hoped that Lovick would spend the rest of her life feeling what Ciara did before she died.
"Ciara was a warm, kind, loving human being," she said. "Then she got mixed up with people like you. People who use and abuse people, and then have them murdered. You certainly have to be so proud you actually set up my sunshine to be murdered. Who does that? You must have had your stupid hat on."
Jennifer Philumalee, Ciara's mother, added that she still can't understand everything that's happened.
"I just hope that everyone involved suffers for the rest of their life like I do, and am going to," she said.
Lovick apologized to them and said that while she didn't expect them to accept her apology, "my hope is that once this is all over for you, you'll begin to heal."