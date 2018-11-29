A Chicago woman pleaded guilty Thursday to providing a gun to a 15-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself with it in June outside a Far East Side convenience store.
The charge was one of three felonies and two misdemeanors that Sarae A. Barr, 18, formerly of Middleton, pleaded guilty to before Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. In addition to the gun charge, Barr pleaded guilty to driving a car without the owner's consent for a separate case that involved a car stolen in Middleton in January.
She also pleaded guilty to identity theft and two misdemeanor theft charges related to the theft in December of a van owned by a DJ, and the subsequent pawning of his equipment.
Under a plea agreement, Dane County prosecutors and Barr's lawyer, Michael Covey, will recommend that Hyland sentence Barr to three years of probation, some of it to be spent in jail. Sentencing was set for Jan. 18.
A criminal complaint states that on June 13, Barr was with Amariah Kimbrew and two other people in a car outside Kwik Trip, 4402 E. Buckeye Road, after they had been out driving around. Barr and Kimbrew were in the back seat of the car, and Barr had the gun in her bag.
A girl who was seated in the front passenger seat told police that she saw Kimbrew, who was seated behind the driver, take the gun from Barr's bag and was "messing around" with it before it went off, the complaint states. The girl also told police that Kimbrew had asked Barr to take her picture with the gun.
The complaint states that after the gun fired, Barr initially went into the store with the others to call 911, but went back out, grabbed the gun and fled. Police later found the 9mm handgun in a trash bin outside the Kwik Trip.
Kimbrew died two days later from a gunshot wound to the head. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police believe the shooting was accidental.
The charge of providing the weapon carries up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Barr also faces up to 3½ years for driving the vehicle stolen from Middleton in January. She faces up to six years for identity theft and up to nine months in jail each for misdemeanor theft convictions.