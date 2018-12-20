A rural Marshall woman who helped her boyfriend move the body of a man who was shot to death in January pleaded guilty Thursday to being a party to hiding a corpse.
Meichelle M. Goss, 52, told Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky that she helped Daniel Lieske when Lieske drove the body of Jesse Faber, 21, from Lieske's home to a storage shed a short distance away. Lieske is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Faber's death on Jan. 16.
"I followed Daniel to another location and picked him up when he parked the van inside a storage shed," Goss told Karofsky.
Lieske, 60, later moved Faber's body to a rented self-storage locker in Rio, while Faber's friends and family searched for Faber. Lieske maintains that he was acting in self-defense when he shot Faber.
Lieske was also scheduled to plead guilty to a charge of hiding a corpse on Thursday, but late Wednesday he informed the court that he no longer wanted to do that.
Goss faces up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision when she is sentenced in April. The plea agreement did not contain a sentencing recommendation from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller. Ozanne said, though, that Goss has been "cooperative."
A trial for Lieske on the homicide charge is scheduled to start on Jan. 7 and is expected to last for about a week. With her guilty plea to the charge of hiding a corpse, Goss will no longer face a trial.
Lieske has told police that Faber attacked him and that he brandished a sickle and a pipe as he pushed Lieske into a bathtub before Lieske shot him.
Lieske's lawyers had wanted to put on evidence that Faber generally reacted combatively to the sight of firearms, but in October Karofsky ruled that the testimony is inadmissible, except under some yet-unanticipated set of circumstances. Karofsky did rule on Thursday, however, that Lieske could put on other testimony saying that Faber tended to become aggressive and violent when intoxicated, to boost a contention that Faber acted first against Lieske.
Prosecutors can counter that with other testimony by people who say that Faber was generally peaceful, Karofsky said.
Prosecutors have said they may put on testimony from a former jail cellmate of Lieske who claims Lieske told him in jail in October that Lieske offered Faber money for a sex act. The man claims Lieske told him that Faber and Lieske started wrestling after Faber said he would tell people about Lieske's offer, and that ending with Lieske shooting Faber.
Lieske's lawyers, Dennis Burke and Richard Coad, have challenged the anticipated testimony.