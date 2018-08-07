Two men who robbed a South Side Culver's restaurant last year, forced a contractor to cut open a safe and then let him die from a heart attack pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder.
Xavier Fleming, 26, of Madison, and Nicholas Ivy, 33, of Middleton, pleaded guilty to causing the death of contractor Christ Kneubuehl on June 27, 2017, during a late-night armed robbery at the Culver's restaurant at 2102 W. Beltline.
Felony murder is sometimes charged when a death occurs during the commission of another crime, in this case armed robbery.
Both had intended to plead no contest to felony murder, but Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said she was uncomfortable taking no contest pleas from the two instead of guilty pleas because the crime involved the death of another human being.
The legal effect of both pleas is essentially the same — both result in a criminal conviction — but a no contest plea would not have been allowed as evidence during civil proceedings should the men later be sued for Kneubuehl's death. After speaking with their lawyers, both Fleming and Ivy entered guilty pleas.
According to a criminal complaint, Kneubuehl, 56, of Twin Lakes, and three others were at the restaurant at 2 a.m. completing tiling work when they were confronted by two armed men. Kneubuehl agreed to help the two break into the restaurant's safe using a cutting tool so that nobody would get hurt, according to the complaint.
But after getting into the safe, Kneubuehl, who had a history of heart problems, suffered an apparent heart attack. The other crew members, however, were not allowed to call for help while one of the men, identified later as Ivy, continued to grab money from the safe.
Had Kneubuehl received prompt medical attention, he likely would have survived the heart attack, according to the complaint.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said Fleming was identified "as being more inclined to end the robbery" when Kneubuehl suffered his heart attack and offered a version of events that was more in line with what others at the scene described. Once caught, Moeser said, Ivy also provided information about what happened and about other crimes.
In addition to the Culver's robbery, both were charged with earlier robberies at the Oakcrest Tavern, a Subway restaurant and a Taco John's restaurant in Monona. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, and because Moeser said it was important to get convictions on the most important charge, the felony murder.
No sentencing recommendations were discussed as part of the agreement. Fleming and Ivy each face up to 55 years of combined prison and extended supervision when Karofsky sentences them. Fleming will be sentenced Nov. 9, while Ivy will be sentenced Nov. 16.
Ivy is currently serving a prison sentence of about seven years after his supervision for a prior conviction was revoked last year.