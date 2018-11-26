An 18-year-old Madison man who pleaded guilty to stealing a gun and having a role in a shooting in which the gun was used to badly injure another man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.
Jawaun K. Greer, who was 17 on Feb. 6 when Darrick Thompson, 23, shot Michael Coleman, 33, on West Washington Avenue, said he takes full responsibility for his role in the events that led to the shooting. He apologized to Coleman, who was not present in court, and to his own family "for making a foolish decision."
"I ask for you to give me another chance at life," Greer told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.
Greer pleaded guilty in September to felony theft, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree reckless endangerment, all as a party to the crime.
Hyland said that given Greer's young age, his lesser culpability in the shooting, his acceptance of responsibility and the steps he has taken to continue his education in jail, his sentence would be shorter than one recommended by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess and by a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report.
But the theft of the gun used in the shooting, from an unlocked truck in Verona, was "for no good purposes," Hyland said, and the seriousness of the shooting "requires me to send you to prison."
Greer was the third of three men sentenced in the case. Thompson, who continued to deny after a trial in July that he shot Coleman, received an 18-year sentence in September, while Xavier D. Davis, 22, who drove the men to the shooting scene, received an eight-year sentence, also in September.
According to testimony at Thompson's trial, the three, along with Roberto M. Rodriguez-Sostre, 22, were in a car following Coleman's car from Fitchburg to Downtown Madison, believing that Coleman was a rival gang member. Police found he was not a gang member at all. Charges against Rodriguez-Sostre were dismissed early in the case.
Davis parked the car and Thompson walked up to Coleman's car and opened fire. Coleman wrote in a victim impact statement that he continues to have no feeling on one side of his body because of the shooting. Hess said that Coleman still does not know why he was shot. A woman who was in Coleman's car somehow avoided injury.
Hess recommended a nine-year prison sentence for Greer, while Greer's lawyer, Jason Gonzalez, asked for a two-year sentence.
Greer's four-year sentence will be shortened by about nine months as credit for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest. The sentence will be followed by five years of extended supervision.