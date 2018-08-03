Two men convicted of robbing an East Side cellphone store at gunpoint in January have been sentenced to prison.
Doran Skanes, 25, East Chicago, Indiana, was sentenced to nine years in prison and William Thomas, 18, West Bend, Indiana, was sentenced to seven years in prison in federal court in Madison on Thursday.
The two men, along with Steven Gayden, 23, Aurora, Illinois, robbed the T-Mobile cellular store in January, ordering the employees of the store to the floor while the robbers took phones, SIM cards and cash.
Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said Thomas had been manipulated in committing the crime, so he received the mandatory minimum seven-year sentence for taking part in a robbery knowing a firearm would be used.
Skanes requested a reduced sentence but the judge rejected the request, saying "An armed robbery is so terrorizing to the victims and community," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office said.