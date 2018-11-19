CHIPPEWA FALLS — Shortly after Madalyn Zwiefelhofer arrived at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Nov. 3, doctors asked the 10-year-old girl basic questions about if she knew her name and where she was. Zwiefelhofer had survived a crash that left four people dead.
Madalyn suffered two broken legs, a displaced pelvis, a broken cheekbone and numerous injuries to her internal organs. However, it was immediately clear that her spirit hadn’t been broken.
“She told them, flat out, ‘I’m really strong. I’m going to get through this,’” said Madalyn’s mother, Dianne Zwiefelhofer.
Despite her numerous injuries, Madalyn is already on the road to recovery. She has been at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn., since the crash. She is still in a great deal of pain.
“They are talking (about releasing her) before Thanksgiving, but that depends on how she is feeling and what physical therapy she needs,” Dianne said. “She’s doing well. She’s bored. She’s scared. She’s not really sharing — she’s coping, getting through her days.”
The injuries are extensive.
“Her heart and her legs were the most serious,” Dianne said. “She had heart surgery, but the surgeon is confident she won’t have any future heart problems.”
However, a muscle in her right leg that helps control keeping feet flat is missing, and she’ll need a future surgery to replace that muscle, Dianne said. It is still unclear how well Madalyn will walk in the future.
“We are waiting to see how she does — there is no weight-bearing on her legs for six to eight weeks,” Dianne said. “When we do get Madalyn home, she’ll be in a wheelchair. We’re putting in a ramp (at our house).”
Her other injuries will heal over time, Dianne added. Madalyn has a broken right wrist, and she had surgery on her left shoulder, where a plate was inserted.
“Her liver, her kidneys and spleen will heal themselves,” Dianne said.
Madalyn initially needed a breathing tube, but that has been removed.
Dianne and her husband, Ryan, have been going back and forth routinely between Chippewa Falls and Rochester. Dianne last saw Madalyn on Tuesday; Ryan has been staying there with her. The Zwiefelhofers have four children; Madalyn is the second-oldest.
“My husband has been off of work since this happened,” she said. “We’ll spend (next) week as a family in Rochester.”
A teacher sent a Chromebook for Madalyn to use.
“People are sending her coloring books, activity books, games, movies — anything to keep her busy,” Dianne said.
Witnessing the crash
Dianne Zwiefelhofer was among five adults, along with the seven Girl Scouts in Troop 3055, who were cleaning up debris on the side of Highway P on Nov. 3, when the tragic crash occurred at 11:40 a.m.
Authorities say that Colten R. Treu, 21, 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls, admits he was huffing from an aerosol spray when he struck five people, killing Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32.
Treu has been charged with 11 counts: four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping. He remains incarcerated on a $250,000 cash bond. He returns to court in December.
Madalyn was struck from behind, and never saw Treu’s pickup truck.
“She doesn’t remember Saturday morning at all,” Dianne said. “All she knows is she was picking up garbage in the ditch.”
Dianne was nearby with her 9-year-old daughter, Brooke, and witnessed the crash.
“I ran toward the ditch where the girls were. We were screaming and hysterical,” Dianne said, getting choked up as she recalled the events. “It was hard to know who was who — we didn’t know which part of our group was where.”
Dianne found Madalyn, but she was unconscious. She feared her daughter was dead.
“I felt for a pulse, and she had a pulse,” she said. “I just told her she had to wake up, and she woke up. We told her, ‘don’t move’ — the ambulance would come and move her.”
Madalyn was placed in an ambulance. Dianne got the rest of the family so they could go to the hospital.
“They brought us in to see her (in a hospital bed) for a few minutes before they flew her to Rochester,” Dianne said. “We had no idea if she was going to live. We weren’t feeling anything but fear.”
Dianne went to Rochester but returned home to attend two of the three funerals. The family initially didn’t tell Madalyn that four people died.
“We told her last weekend,” Dianne said. “She had no idea. I didn’t want to tell her (before I left for the funerals) and not be there to help her process it.”
Outpouring of support
Dianne once again fought back tears when asked about the community support since the crash.
“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “We never thought we’d be supported by so many people — the nice words, the fundraisers. Everyone wants to help.”
A GoFundMe page was set up for the family, with a goal set of $50,000. It has raised $95,589 in 11 days. Zwiefelhofer said the money means so much to her family because they are facing bills including the helicopter flight and ambulance ride, hospital bills, hotel stays, traveling expenses, remodeling their home and physical therapy.
“It helps relieve the worry of how we’ll pay for this,” she said. “Having that money to pay for bills … is such a relief.”
It also has allowed Dianne to focus on her family and not worry about other things. She adds she hasn’t read newspaper articles or watched TV reports, purposely avoiding reading anything about Treu and court proceedings. She said she needs to focus on her family, and that would just be an unwelcome distraction.
The emotional support has been equally important, she added.
“Our siblings never left us. Our friends drove two hours, just to hug us,” she said. “My mother-in-law watches our kids when we’re both in Rochester.”
Other fundraisers also have been occurring besides the GoFundMe page.
“I heard of all kinds of fundraisers, every time I’m on Facebook. Everyone wants to help,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
The GoFundMe Page set up for the Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts #3055 had a $65,000 goal, but it has now raised $77,734.