A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to four years, 11 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Quentin Scott, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Thursday. Scott pleaded guilty in July.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Scott was convicted in 2012 in state court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.
He went to prison and on his release, was selected to participate in the Madison Police Department Special Investigations Unit, to get help in reintegrating to the community and to stay crime free, understanding any new crimes would result in stiff penalties. The program is under joint supervision with the state Department of Correction.
In 2017, Scott had two handguns in his possession, so he was indicted and had the state supervision revoked.