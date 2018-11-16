Try 1 month for 99¢

A Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison because he possessed two guns as a convicted felon.

Brendon Linus-Brown, 22, was sentenced by US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to charges in August.

Linus-Brown was arrested on May 1, following a police chase in Sun Prairie in which he threw a bag containing the stolen gun, and the second gun, onto a rooftop.

He can't have firearms because of two felony convictions in Illinois.

Peterson said during sentencing that Linus-Brown's criminal history suggested violence, that this wasn't his first weapons offense and that he posed a danger to the community.

