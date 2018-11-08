A town of Madison man and former congressional candidate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to acquire radioactive material.
Jeremy Ryan, 30, is charged with attempting to possess radioactive material with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Ryan's attorney has said Ryan wanted to buy the material to kill himself because he has cancer.
Ryan is known in Capitol circles as "Segway Jeremy," for riding a Segway while taking part in the massive protests against Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. Ryan unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014 as a Republican.
A complaint against Ryan was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Madison on Oct. 25, and federal law requires felony offenses be charged by an indictment returned by a grand jury within 30 days of the criminal complaint being filed.
Ryan was arrested Oct. 24 in Black Earth and has been in federal custody ever since.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 15.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.