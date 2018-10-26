Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice
iSTOCK PHOTO

The second of four people convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Wisconsin has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Stratton-Anstice, 22, Eau Claire, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to charges in July.

Stratton-Anstice, his father Christopher Anstice, Sara Sullivan and Joshua Robertson conspired to get three pounds of meth from a known distributor in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to the US Attorney's Office.

Stratton-Anstice and Robertson were arrested on Jan. 28 as they drove back from Colorado, with 819 grams of meth found in Robertson's car.

Conley said at sentencing that Stratton-Anstice had a history of trafficking firearms and chose to play a role in a large-scale interstate methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

Anstice was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 2. Sullivan will be sentenced on Oct. 31 and Robertson on Nov. 2.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.