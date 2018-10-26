The second of four people convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Wisconsin has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Tyler Stratton-Anstice, 22, Eau Claire, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to charges in July.
Stratton-Anstice, his father Christopher Anstice, Sara Sullivan and Joshua Robertson conspired to get three pounds of meth from a known distributor in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to the US Attorney's Office.
Stratton-Anstice and Robertson were arrested on Jan. 28 as they drove back from Colorado, with 819 grams of meth found in Robertson's car.
Conley said at sentencing that Stratton-Anstice had a history of trafficking firearms and chose to play a role in a large-scale interstate methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.
Anstice was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 2. Sullivan will be sentenced on Oct. 31 and Robertson on Nov. 2.
