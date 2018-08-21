After he shot his neighbor on Friday and before he surrendered, police said, Ronald Jenne wrote on his daily planner, "Shot Julie," according to a search warrant filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Jenne, 74, of Waunakee, was ordered jailed on $1 million bail after appearing in court Tuesday on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his neighbor, Julie Anderson, who lived across the hall from him at Creekside Condominiums, 201 Kearney Way in Waunakee.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown said a criminal complaint with formal charges would be ready on Friday.
Brown said that while there's ample evidence that Jenne, a retired accountant for the state of Wisconsin, planned the shooting and then shot Anderson, investigators still do not know why.
"This was a methodically planned killing by Mr. Jenne," Brown said. "We're still trying to figure out exactly why he did it, but what we do know is he did do it."
Brown said that Jenne asked Anderson to let him into her apartment to talk to her, and that led to an argument. Brown said Jenne pulled out a gun, pointed it at both Anderson and her son, then shot Anderson.
There is little in the search warrants filed Tuesday that details why Jenne would shoot Anderson, 54, in front of her 15-year-old son and 4-year-old grandson, but his family told police that he suffered from mental illness, including depression and anxiety.
One of the warrants states that police had had contact with Jenne in recent months, including a contact on May 7 at his home after Jenne called 911 to report that President Donald Trump was trying to kill him. During the incident, police said, Jenne punched a police officer, the search warrant states.
An inventory of items taken during the execution of a search warrant at Jenne's apartment lists a letter written to Donald Trump. Also among the items on the list were an application for a concealed carry license, a contract for a gravestone, various pills, documents and the 2018 datebook containing the notation on Aug. 17 that he had shot Anderson.
Police also found a box for a Remington gun, boxes of .380 ammunition and a receipt for a handgun. Brown said in court that the gun was bought about a week before the shooting at a local outdoors retailer "in an effort to plan this killing."
Attorney Jonas Bednarek, appearing in court with Jenne, said $1 million cash bail wasn't necessary because Jenne has two children who live locally and has lived in the area since the late 1970s. Brown responded that all those local connections didn't keep Jenne from killing Anderson.
According to the search warrants:
Police received a call about 5:05 p.m. Friday from Anderson's son, Justin Anderson, about a male neighbor at the apartment with a gun. Two minutes later, Justin Anderson said that the man had shot his mother three times and that she was bleeding from her stomach.
When police arrived, Julie Anderson confirmed that she had been shot three times. She was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight helicopter. While being loaded into the helicopter, she told police that "Ron" had shot her.
A neighbor, James Rowley, told police that he was home when he heard three loud bangs from Anderson's apartment. He went into the hallway and heard Anderson's children screaming, then saw Jenne, who he has known as a neighbor for about 25 years, enter the hall. Jenne walked by Rowley, said "(expletive) you" to Rowley, went into his own apartment and shut the door.
Rowley told police that he could see a black semi-automatic handgun in Jenne's hand. Rowley went to Anderson's apartment where he learned that Anderson had been shot, and helped Anderson until medical help arrived. Jenne, Rowley told police, had apparently entered and exited Anderson's apartment through a patio door to the outside.
Police ordered Jenne out his apartment about 6:25 p.m. after a short standoff, and he was arrested. He declined to speak to police, choosing to exercise his right to silence, but asked at one point about how Anderson was doing.
Police said Saturday that a .380-caliber handgun was recovered in Jenne's apartment.