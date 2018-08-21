Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WESTERN DANE COUNTY... AT 219 PM CDT, THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AND HIGH WATER OVER WESTERN DANE COUNTY CONTINUES TO RECEDE. HOWEVER, VERY HIGH WATER AND FLOODING REMAINS ESPECIALLY IN MAZOMANIE AND OTHER COMMUNITIES ALONG HIGHWAY 14 WEST OF MADISON. MANY ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO WASHOUTS, ESPECIALLY ON HIGHWAY 14. PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 78 AND 69 ARE ALSO CLOSED. PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES ACROSS WESTERN DANE COUNTY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE HIGH WATER AND FLOODING INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, MOUNT HOREB, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE, MAZOMANIE, BLACK EARTH, BLUE MOUNDS, PAOLI, PINE BLUFF, MOUNT VERNON AND MARXVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES ACROSS WESTERN DANE COUNTY. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. &&