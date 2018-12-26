Wisconsin utility regulators have asked the state Department of Justice to investigate why the city of Lodi built a $1.8 million waterworks project without approval.
In a letter of reprimand sent Friday, the Public Service Commission notified the city administrator that it would refer the public water utility to the state Attorney General for investigation and possible action regarding the booster station, which was built earlier this year.
According to PSC documents, the Lodi Municipal Light and Water Utility, which serves about 1,300 water customers in Columbia County, needed to increase water pressure for a residential development and new primary school on the city’s west side.
In September 2017 the utility told the school district it would add a booster station to meet the demands of the school, scheduled to open the following September.
The utility awarded a construction contract in February and submitted a request to the PSC on March 20. Despite a warning from the engineering consultant that PSC approval was required, construction began in mid-April.
According to the investigation documents, a project consultant told the PSC in November than an application would be submitted “shortly.” The application, submitted four months later, did not request an expedited review or “convey indication of urgency.”
The PSC opened an investigation in August, around the time the booster was completed.
Under state law, utility construction projects with a price tag of more than $299,000 require prior approval from the commission.
City administrator Julie Ostrander was unavailable Wednesday, and Mayor Jim Ness did not immediately return a message from the Wisconsin State Journal.
In response to PSC questions, Ostrander wrote that the city’s contractor said construction would need to begin prior to authorization in order to meet the school district’s requirements.
The commission cited “deliberate” action in its decision to refer the case to the DOJ.
“Violating state statute and Commission rules is a serious matter,” the letter states. “Utilities are expected to know and follow the law.”
The commission also gave the utility 30 days to come up with a plan for avoiding similar violations and summoned utility administrators “to discuss the commission’s expectations and concerns going forward.”