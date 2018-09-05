Madison police are looking for a man with apparent ties to Las Vegas for a Downtown robbery in August in which a man was shot in the leg.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court charged Shaquille E. Richardson, 20, whose address was not known, with armed robbery for the Aug. 24 incident in the 300 block of West Mifflin Street. During that incident, a 22-year-old man who told police he had arranged to sell marijuana to three men he had met earlier was shot and thrown from a car, according to the complaint.
Richardson was identified by the phone number he had given the victim, the complaint states, and by a jail photograph that Las Vegas Metro Police provided to Madison police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has no criminal record in Wisconsin.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police do not know where Richardson is. Chief Mike Koval had said investigators haven’t ruled out a connection between this shooting and the shooting of a man whose body was found early Saturday in the 2000 block of Cameron Drive on Madison’s Southwest Side. DeSpain said Wednesday that no direct connection has been found.
According to the complaint:
The 22-year-old man told police he had been with three people at a bar in Madison on the night of Aug. 23. The next night he met up with them on Gorham Street to sell them marijuana and was shown what he thought was $10,000 in cash. He wouldn’t tell police how much marijuana he had, other than to say it was in vacuum-sealed packages in a backpack.
The man said he got into a black sedan with the three men, and that Richardson, who was later identified by the man using the Las Vegas photo, was seated in the front passenger seat. They drove to the Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St., and once parked Richardson pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man and shouted that he was going to shoot him.
The man said he fought with the others in the car, one of whom told Richardson not to shoot the man. When the car pulled out, the man told police, he heard the gun go off, and he was thrown from the car. He sustained a gunshot wound that entered and exited his left thigh.
Surveillance video from Capitol Centre showed the car to be a black Lexus and showed a struggle taking place in the car before it sped off.