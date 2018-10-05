Iowa County District Attorney Larry Nelson had a blood alcohol concentration of just over 0.18 percent, more than twice the limit for Wisconsin drivers, when he was arrested outside his rural Mineral Point home last month, according to a report released Friday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident.
A preliminary breath test was taken the morning of Sept. 16, after police were summoned by an errant push of the OnStar button in Nelson’s car. The police report, written by Grant County Sgt. Mark Schwarz, also detailed field sobriety tests that Nelson failed before he was arrested.
Court records indicate that Nelson, 59, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.
First-offense drunken driving is not a crime in Wisconsin but is treated as a civil forfeiture akin to a traffic ticket. It carries a fine of $150 to $300, plus a $435 surcharge, along with a driver’s license revocation of six to nine months, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In a statement, Nelson said he has instructed his lawyer to enter a guilty plea to the offense.
“I made a terrible error of judgment. It’s a mistake that I deeply regret,” he said. “As this county’s prosecutor I fully understand the importance of combating drunken driving and the very real danger it creates. ... Thankfully, my conduct did not harm anyone.”
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the matter because the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office had a potential conflict of interest.
In its initial press release on the incident, the Grant County sheriff said that Iowa County received the OnStar emergency alert about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.
According to Grant County’s police report:
Schwarz was told that Nelson was hard to understand by dispatchers, who initially suspected there was a medical emergency. An Iowa County deputy who responded was told by Nelson that he had driven to the local Kwik Trip convenience store, about two miles from Nelson’s home on West Lake Road in the town of Mineral Point. Sandwiches from Kwik Trip were seen in Nelson’s possession.
As the Iowa County deputy waited for Schwarz to arrive to take over the investigation, Nelson fell down. He was checked out by medical personnel and found to be uninjured.
Nelson agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but before the tests, he told Schwarz that he had quite a bit to drink the night before, but hadn’t been drinking that morning and didn’t feel impaired. He said he hadn’t been driving but had just pushed a button in his car.
Asked about the fall that happened before Schwarz arrived, Nelson said he was fine, but had been drinking and “celebrating” the Wisconsin Badgers football loss the day before. Nelson graduated from UW-Madison Law School in 1988, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.
Nelson failed each of the field sobriety tests he was given, which included the horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN), the walk-and-turn and the one-leg stand.
On the HGN, which tests eye movements that indicate impairment, Nelson struggled to follow Schwarz’s stimulus with only his eyes, which appeared red and glassy, without moving his head. On the walk-and-turn test, Nelson stepped off the line he was to follow and took 11 steps instead of the nine that Schwarz had instructed.
Nelson was wearing flip-flop sandals before he took the test. He chose to take them off and try the test barefoot but said the ground was too “gravelly,” so he tried putting his flip-flops back on. Then he said the ground was too “staggery.” Asked what that meant, he replied it was too “staggery” and asked for some shoes.
A deputy went into Nelson’s house and grabbed some shoes and socks for Nelson to wear before he performed the walk-and-turn test.
Nelson was also asked to stand on one leg. He raised his left leg but put it down after he had counted to five. Schwarz wrote that Nelson was “noticeably wobbly,” swayed and raised his arms. He was instructed to do the test again, starting from where he left off. Instead, he started from one, and after counting to three he put his foot down and said, “No.”
Nelson was also taken to Upland Hills Health to have blood drawn as evidence before he was released to a responsible party.
“I commend the manner in which law enforcement dealt with my arrest. The deputies were professional and made sure that an out-of-county agency handled the matter, so that my case would be treated like that of any other citizen,” Nelson said in his statement.
“Personally, and professionally, I am deeply ashamed by my conduct,” he said. “By accepting full responsibility and the penalties that are deemed appropriate, I hope to regain the community’s trust.”