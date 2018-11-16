A nurse anesthetist working at the Veterans Administration hospital in Madison pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing the painkiller fentanyl for his own personal use.
Todd Mehrhoff, 48, Waunakee, faces a maximum four years in prison on charges of obtaining fentanyl by use of misrepresentation and fraud, the US Attorney's Office said.
Mehrhoff appeared in federal court in Madison before Chief District Judge James Peterson.
Mehrhoff worked at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital as a certified registered nurse anesthetist, primarily participating in surgeries in the operating room.
The hospital uses a Med-Select system for prescription medication, including fentanyl, with Mehrhoff having access to the system.
On Dec. 19, 2017, VA police officers received a complaint of suspected drug diversion by Mehrhoff, after operating room employees found a fentanyl syringe left unattended on a medical cart, with staff determining Mehrhoff had removed fentanyl from the automatic dispensing cabinet earlier in the day and didn't report administering or destroying the drug.
An investigation into his records showed over 100 suspected diversions of fentanyl between August 2017 and December 2017.
During the plea hearing, Mehrhoff said he obtained fentanyl from the Med-Select system when he was not on duty, for patients he wasn't assigned to, on days when no surgeries were scheduled and in amounts greater than would be typical for any operating room procedure.
Judge Peterson scheduled sentencing for March 5, 2019.