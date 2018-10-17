A man accused of fatally shooting another man near Marshall in January, then hiding his body in a storage locker in Rio, won’t be allowed to put on testimony that the victim reacted combatively to the sight of firearms, a judge ruled Wednesday
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky ruled that barring some unanticipated event, testimony that was to show that Jesse Faber, 21, reacted violently when shown guns is inadmissible because its value is outweighed by the confusion it would cause to a jury, and because it veers too close to claiming that Faber had a propensity to act a certain way.
Evidence about a person’s character is not allowed under state law.
Daniel Lieske, 60, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Faber on Jan. 16 following a party at a home adjacent to Lieske’s on a property in rural Marshall. Faber was missing after the party, which prompted a search that ended after police learned that Lieske had told his girlfriend’s mother that he killed Faber, according to court documents.
Lieske and his girlfriend, Meichelle Goss, 51, who is charged with being a party to hiding a corpse, are scheduled for a trial starting Jan. 7. The trial was scheduled twice before but was postponed.
In May, Lieske’s lawyers, Dennis Burke and Richard Coad, filed a motion asking that Karofsky allow them to present testimony from a friend of Faber that would show that Faber violently reacted to firearms.
The friend, Coti Igl, told police that about a month before Faber’s death, Igl pulled out a “track pistol” and told Faber, “hey, look at this.” That caused Faber, who was drunk, to charge Igl “like a raging bull,” knocking him over a chair and punching him. They both laughed it off when Igl told Faber that it was only a track pistol.
Lieske’s lawyers contend that the incident is similar to Lieske’s story about what happened the night of Faber’s death, and said it would bolster Lieske’s claim of self-defense. They wrote that Lieske would testify that he was attacked by Faber after Faber saw the handgun that Lieske had strapped to his hip.
Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said, however, that the story is too dissimilar because Faber had seen Lieske with the gun strapped to his waist for quite some time before the fight that led to Faber’s death. Faber and Lieske had also spent time alone in an apartment adjoining Lieske’s home, where Lieske stored furniture and antiques, and where several guns were also visible in the room.
Speaking about the incident with Igl, Karofsky said that it’s not uncommon for people to react strongly to seeing a gun, and the value of the evidence that the incident would provide to the jury was “quite low.”
“I don’t think it is a peculiar reaction to a firearm,” she said.
Burke said Karofsky’s ruling “basically gives us one less card in our hand to play” as the defense attempts to prove that Lieske acted in self-defense. “We thought it was important and relevant.”
The defense motion was among several that Karofsky ruled on Wednesday, all setting the stage for Lieske’s trial. She will rule on other pre-trial motions on Dec. 14.