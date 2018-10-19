Try 1 month for 99¢
A Nigerian national was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to money laundering and conducting multiple frauds in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Orefo Okeke, 40, Arlington, Texas, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in Madison. He pleaded guilty in July.

Okeke and co-conspirator Clement Onuama were charged with committing wire fraud and money laundering, with the multiple frauds including romance frauds, business email compromises, identity theft, bank account takeovers and credit card fraud.

The US Attorney's Office said in a news release that Okeke was found responsible for causing losses of over $1.1 million. He was ordered to pay restitution of over $582,000 and to forfeit the same amount as a money judgment against him.

The money laundering occurred when the two defendants used multiple bank accounts to deposit their fraud proceeds before withdrawing it in cash and cashier's checks, all in withdrawals of $10,000 or less.

The investigation into Okeke and Onuama started when two victims in Wisconsin, including a Madison real estate company and a Portage title company, reported they were bilked.

Victims were found in 16 states and seven countries.

Onuama pleaded guilty to charges as well and will be sentenced Oct. 30.

Conley said since Okeke is from Nigeria, he will most likely be deported to his home country when released from prison.

