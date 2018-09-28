Prosecutors on Friday dismissed a first-degree intentional homicide charge and three reckless endangerment charges against a Madison man charged with the 2016 shooting death of another man on Madison's South Side, citing the inability to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Under a plea agreement, Brandon P. Crockett, 29, pleaded guilty to two other felonies -- possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree reckless endangerment -- the two charges that Assistant District Attorney William Brown said he could have proven at a trial for Crockett, which was to have started this week in Dane County Circuit Court.
Crockett was charged last year for the shooting death of Marsellas B. Coleman, 25, who was shot on Sept. 26, 2016, in the 2900 block of Ashford Avenue, and died about two weeks later at UW Hospital.
The complaint alleged that Crockett shot Coleman after an argument about Coleman's ex-girlfriend, who had been seeing Crockett for about a month before the shooting.
The shooting happened, the complaint states, after Coleman went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and argued with Crockett when he came out of the apartment. Both men got into separate vehicles, and Coleman's car was struck by bullets as he drove off. Coleman got out and was shot, the complaint states.
Brown said DNA results showed that Coleman and others who were with him had guns, but investigators can't tell who was firing the guns or who fired first.
Bullet casings were also found at the scene, Brown said, but investigators were unable to tie specific people to specific guns.
"In our assessment," Brown said, "it would create reasonable doubt on the most severe charges."
He said that dismissing the homicide charge was "a challenging decision to make, but one we believe to be the correct decision."
Crockett faces up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision on the firearms possession conviction and up to 10½ years on the second-degree reckless endangerment conviction. Brown said he intends to seek a "considerable amount" of prison time for each.
Crockett's lawyer, Reed Cornia, said that had a trial been held, Crockett would have beaten the homicide charge and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, based on a number of factors, including ballistics evidence.
"I strongly believe my client was not the one who killed Mr. Coleman but it was Mr. Coleman's friends who opened fire on a Hyundai, mistaking it for a car that Mr. Crockett had been seen in," Cornia said.
Circuit Judge William Hanrahan will sentence Crockett in about two months following a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections. Crockett is currently serving a prison sentence for a prior conviction.