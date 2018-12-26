A Mount Horeb man faces two felony charges after police suspected he abused a pet rabbit and a pet rat that were support animals for children, resulting in the deaths of both animals.
Austin E. Cooley, 20, was charged Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court with two counts of mistreatment of animals, causing their deaths in April. A criminal complaint charges that Cooley intentionally abused the rat, Yin Yang, who had to be euthanized due to burns on her feet, and the rabbit, Ollie, who was found dead, while the animals were at the home of Cooley's father for a weekend.
He was originally charged in August with two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse, but those charges were dismissed and replaced with two felonies Wednesday. Cooley is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
The animals belonged to the two children of Cooley's father and his father's ex-wife. The children were spending the weekend at their father's home, where Cooley also lived. Cooley's father called his ex-wife on April 21 and told her the rabbit was dead and the rat was in bad shape.
The rat was taken to Fitchburg Veterinary Hospital where she was euthanized. Suspecting abuse, a veterinarian there suggested to the ex-wife, who suspected Cooley's involvement in the pets' deaths, that necropsies -- autopsies for animals -- be done on Ollie and Yin Yang.
Mount Horeb Police Officer Matt Kakuske spoke with Cooley about the animals' deaths. Cooley told Kakuske that when he was alone in the home on April 20 he filled up a plastic tub with hot water to give the rat a bath, but Yin Yang squealed when she was put in the water and tried to get out.
Cooley told Kakuske he picked the rat up and lifted her out of the water and wrapped her in a blanket, then held her while he sat on the couch and watched TV.
Cooley also told Kakuske that he let the rabbit, Ollie, out of his cage, and when the rabbit tried to dash away, Cooley grabbed him with two hands above the rib cage and squeezed him. Cooley told Kakuske the rabbit ran back to his cage and seemed to eat, but then stopped eating and drinking as normal.
The rabbit was found dead the next morning by Cooley's father.
Necropsies were done on both animals at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at UW-Madison. All four of the rat's feet were found to have injuries from thermal burning, with skin unattached or peeling away. When told of Cooley's statement about giving Yin Yang a bath in hot water, the veterinarian who did the necropsy concluded that it was either a terrible accident or abuse.
During Ollie's necropsy, bruising was found on the rabbit's genitalia that appeared to have been caused by trauma. The necropsy report indicates the bruising would have been caused by "some sort of blunt force trauma and would lead to the conclusion of abuse of the rabbit," the complaint said.