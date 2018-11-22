A Missouri couple were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Madison to 48 months in prison for conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader's Office.
Jason Edge, 45, and Shelly Scott, 43, both of Kansas City, were sentenced on Nov. 16 by Judge William M. Conley and ordered to pay restitution of $603,497.17 to Walmart, Blader's office said.
Between March 2017 and February of this year, Scott, Edge and others defrauded Walmart by using stolen personal checks, identity fraud and other methods to bypass electronic check authorization methods, Blader's office said. This resulted in a loss of more than $600,000 to Walmart.
Scott, Edge and other co-conspirators not named in the statement used stolen identification and more than 14 stolen checking accounts in 18 states, Blader's office said.
The conspirators would present a stolen check and the false identification at the time of payment, and when a payment was denied, the conspirator would make a phone call. The person seeking the payment would say it was the check authorization company but it would actually be another conspirator, who would tell the clerk to accept the check.
Conley noted that the people whose identities were stolen were also victims along with Walmart.
Scott and Edge were arrested by Monona police in February after Walmart employees became suspicious of them, Blader's office said. They pleaded guilty to the charges in September.