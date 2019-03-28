A Minnesota man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on Thursday for his role in two bank robberies in 2018.
Robert L. Minette of Shakopee, Minnesota, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in January to two counts of aiding and abetting bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin said Thursday.
Minette, 32, was sentenced as part of a larger case involving nine bank robberies in Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg in early 2018, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Minette was involved in the first two robberies with Jonathan Thompson, who authorities say planned the nine crimes.
Another man, Kiefah Marbra, pleaded guilty in January to being involved in eight of the robberies and one count of brandishing a firearm. Also that month, Thomson was convicted in a jury trial for all nine robberies and one county of brandishing a firearm.
Marbra and Johnson are scheduled to be sentenced in April. They face sentences of between seven years to life in prison, the U.S. attorney's office said.