A 54-year-old Middleton man convicted of bludgeoning to death his elderly landlady in 2016 was told by a judge Monday afternoon that his mandatory sentence of life in prison will include no opportunity for parole because of the viciousness of the murderous act and his unwillingness to take responsibility for it.
Jack Hamann murdered 82-year-old Agnes Bram with such extreme brutality that it was "extremely difficult to comprehend," Dane County Circuit Judge John D. Hyland said.
With a shackled Hamann sitting stoicly in front of him in a packed courtroom, Hyland told him that he "couldn't get over" the senseless murder of a vibrant Bram as well as the manner it was carried out. "I cannot in good conscience allow you the chance of parole," he said.
Police say Hamann beat Bram over the head with a blunt instrument at her home in the 7100 block of University Avenue in April, 2016. He then dragged her body to the garage and left it by some garbage cans.
Dane County Deputy District Attorney Matt Moeser told Hyland during the sentence hearing that Hamann continued to beat Bram over the head, even after she had fallen to the ground. Bram's skull was broken into multiple parts and Bram's brains were protruding from some of the fractures, according to Moeser. He also said Hamann continued to live in the house until Bram was found three days later by Bram’s daughter, Rose Kelso, and grandson, Casey Kelso.
"He lived there like nothing happened," said Moeser.
In a hand-written statement that he read at the hearing, Hamann continued to maintain his innocence. "I had no motive to kill Agnes Bram," he said.
That claim didn't fly with a 12-person jury during his four-day trial in August. The jury deliberated just four hours before finding him guilty. Since then, more than 40 people wrote letters to Hyland asking him to not grant Hamann an opportunity to petition the state for his release from prison, according to the DA's office.
During the hearing, three of Bram's relatives asked Hyland to not give Hamann the opportunity to petition the state for his release from prison. One of them was Kelso. "It's the only way our family can have closure," she said.