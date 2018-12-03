An 18-year-old Middleton man arrested last week for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Monday with sexual assault of a child under 16.
Mohammad K. Aldachach, 18, appeared Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, where a signature bond that was set during a court appearance on Friday was continued.
Aldachach and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified in a criminal complaint filed Monday, were arrested last week after police said they sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a town of Middleton home on Nov. 21, following a Middleton High School boys basketball game. All three are Middleton High School students.
According to the complaint, the girl told police that she was assaulted three times by the boy and twice by Aldachach after they all smoked marijuana together.
The complaint states that police were shown several Snapchat messages between Aldachach and a friend of the girl, who was also 14, in which Aldachach admitted that he had sex with the girl, and said that he regretted it. He also states in the messages that the 16-year-old boy had sex with the girl as well, the complaint states.
It’s not clear if the 16-year-old was charged in the incident as well, as juvenile cases are closed to the public and the press.
According to the complaint:
The girl told a forensic interviewer at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center that her friend invited her to go to the basketball game with her and a friend, the 16-year-old alleged perpetrator. After the game, she said, they and Aldachach went to the 16-year old’s home and watched a movie in the basement.
They also smoked marijuana, the girl said, and she got very high. Her friend left at one point but the girl stayed, worried about going home high. Over the next few hours, she told the Safe Harbor interviewer, she was subjected to sexual assaults by Aldachach and the boy.
Aldachach at first denied to police having any sexual contact with the girl or being alone with her. But he later told police he had lied, then claimed he stopped sexual contact with her because he felt something was wrong.