A McFarland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing a Madison bank and attempting to rob another bank four days apart in 2018.
Jason Yapp, 47, was indicted in US District Court in Madison, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
The indictment alleges he robbed the Associated Bank on West Broadway on Sept. 17, 2018, then attempted to rob the Associated Bank on Cottage Grove Road on Sept. 21.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge.
In 2014, Yapp was convicted of robbing two Anchor Bank offices in Madison nine days apart in November of 2013.