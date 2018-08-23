A McFarland man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Tuesday for distributing child pornography.
Curtis Pethley, 61, will also have 10 years of supervised release after prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Pethley pleaded guilty to charges in May.
Pethley was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.
According to the release, Pethley used Facebook in December, 2016, to communicate with an unidentified Facebook user, asking if the other person wanted to have sex with a minor.
Pethly then sent a picture to the other person, the picture depicting a young girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct.