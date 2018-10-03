A Mazomanie man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Christopher Anstice, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison. Anstice pleaded guilty to charges in July.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that Anstice and co-defendants Sara Sullivan and Tyler Stratton-Anstice drove from Eau Claire to Colorado in early December 2017 to buy methamphetamine.
They met a meth supplier in Colorado Springs and bought three pounds of the drug, with Sullivan and Stratton-Anstice, who is Anstice's son, driving the meth back to Eau Claire.
On Dec. 7, 2017, Eau Claire police located a stolen Ford Explorer with Anstice near the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a shotgun and a lock box with a handgun inside, and a plastic bag containing 13.3 grams of meth was found under the vehicle, a bag Anstice admitted belonged to him.
Conley at sentencing said Anstice had a disturbing criminal history and chose to play a role in a large-scale meth trafficking conspiracy.
The judge also admonished Anstice for bringing his minor children with him on the trip to Colorado.