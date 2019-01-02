A rural Marshall man set to stand trial next week for the shooting death of a Sun Prairie man last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to hiding the victim’s body.
Daniel Lieske, 60, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 16 death of Jesse Faber, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of hiding a corpse to conceal a crime, for hiding Faber’s body in a rented self-storage locker in Rio after Faber’s death, while Faber’s friends and family, along with local authorities, searched for him.
Lieske has pleaded not guilty to the homicide charge and maintained that he killed Faber in self-defense.
A jury will decide after Lieske’s trial, which starts on Monday, whether Lieske is guilty of homicide. Lieske was originally set to plead guilty on Dec. 20 to the charge of hiding a corpse but decided against doing so.
Lieske’s lawyer, Dennis Burke, explained that Lieske had been reticent to plead guilty to the charge because he hadn’t committed a crime, and the charge of hiding a corpse is to conceal another crime. Burke said he explained to Lieske that while Lieske would maintain his plea of not guilty to the homicide charge, there were a number of other crimes Lieske committed for which he hasn’t been charged that happened inside Lieske’s home on Jan. 16 during events surrounding Faber’s death.
Burke said later during the hearing that with the issue of hiding Faber’s body resolved with Lieske’s guilty plea, the trial can instead focus on what happened inside Lieske’s home when the shooting occurred, not on Lieske’s whereabouts following Faber’s death.
Lieske’s girlfriend, Meichelle Goss, 52, pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to hiding a corpse. Each of them now faces up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision when they are sentenced for the convictions at a later date by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
A criminal complaint charges that Lieske shot and killed Faber early on the morning of Jan. 16, then moved his body in a vehicle to a storage shed not far from Lieske’s Box Elder Road home. He later moved Faber’s body to the Rio storage locker.
Burke asked Wednesday that Karofsky bar any testimony about the frozen condition of Faber’s body when it was recovered, and about it having to be thawed before an autopsy, but Karofsky said the testimony would be allowed.