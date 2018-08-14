A Madison man shot after trying to steal an ounce of cocaine from an employee at an East Side gyros shop was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.
Jesse Beadles, 35, was shot in the back on Sept. 25 at Spartan Gyros, 2702 E. Washington Ave., after he tried to dash out the door with cocaine that Eric C. Howard, 38, was preparing to sell him. Beadles told police that he grabbed the cocaine and ran because he didn't have money to pay for it, according to a criminal complaint.
Federal officials charged Beadles with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver because Beadles had told police that he intended to share the cocaine with friends, which prosecutors said constitutes distribution. Beadles pleaded guilty to the charge in May.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Beadles asked for a one-year prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge James Peterson gave him a five-year sentence because of Beadles' extensive criminal history that includes domestic violence, substantial battery and two felony drug convictions.
In a sentencing memorandum, Beadles' lawyer, Toni Laitsch, wrote that the bullet fragmented and still remains in Beadles' body. She wrote that the incident happened 15 days after Beadles had been released from jail for a prior offense. Beadles had been up all night using cocaine with friends and they had continued to use the drug that morning and came up with the scheme to rob Howard, "a desperate attempt on Jesse's part to get more drugs and to continue sharing them with friends," she wrote.
She wrote that the offense is a "wake-up call" for Beadles, giving him motivation to remain drug and crime free.
Howard, who was working behind the counter at Spartan at the time of the shooting, was initially charged in Dane County Circuit Court with reckless endangerment and other crimes, but those charges were dropped when he was charged with federal drug and firearms charges.
Howard pleaded guilty in June to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, which carries up to 20 years in prison, and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. That carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence that would follow whatever sentence Howard receives for the drug conviction.
Howard is scheduled to be sentenced by Peterson on Sept. 27.