A man who prosecutors said lured police officers to a Southwest Side neighborhood in 2016 by firing gunshots, then shot at the first officer to arrive, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison.
Cornelius U. Britton, 23, of Madison, maintained in court that he wasn't trying to shoot anybody and that the bullets later recovered by police in the 5800 block of Russett Road were already there from some other incident that had nothing to do with him.
"I apologize for what she went through," Britton said, referring to the officer, "but she was never being targeted or anything like that."
Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan, though, said Britton admitted when he pleaded guilty in May to three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment that he had in fact fired shots toward Officer Krista Luedtke, and that he had fired at two men two days earlier after trying to rob them.
"I didn't shoot directly at those individuals," said Britton, who was not represented by a lawyer at the hearing Tuesday. "I was scared for my safety so I shot at the ground."
Britton was first charged with the crimes a few weeks after the Oct. 6, 2016, incident in which he shot at Luedtke. While represented by his fourth lawyer, having fired his previous three, Britton pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. A charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed under a plea agreement.
Britton later fired his fourth lawyer, then fired the next two lawyers appointed to represent him, deciding in October that he would represent himself. He also sought to withdraw his guilty pleas, but Hanrahan ruled in November there was no legal basis to allow that.
Hanrahan called the shootings "cold-blooded calculated attempts to cause profound disruptions in our community."
People like Britton who carry guns and do nothing for the community, Hanrahan said, are responsible for the "cycle of gun violence" in Madison.
"It's because of you," Hanrahan said. "It's because of your friends. It's because of the attitude that you don't (care) about anybody else and you have no particular direction."
Britton deserves no credit for being "a bad shot," Hanrahan said, because "the public at large is unsafe with you on the streets."
Luedtke, reading a statement in court as she struggled at times to keep her in check, said that since the incident she has struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
With bullets striking close to her, she said she still "cannot understand how I was not hit. I'm not much of a religious person but I don't know if I can describe it as anything but divine intervention."
Police Chief Mike Koval attended the hearing with dozens of officers to support Luedtke. He said afterward he was "extremely pleased" that Hanrahan decided unequivocally "that this level of violence, particularly when it's intended toward the ambush of an innocent police officer just responding to their oath of office," has to be met with "a very intentional and deliberate clarion call of no tolerance."