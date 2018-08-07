A Madison man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in armed robberies last year at three homes, including one on Madison's North Side in which a man was shot to death.
Steven T. Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty to armed robberies on May 13, 2017, at a home on Andrews Drive and May 23, 2017, at another home on Chicory Way, both in Sun Prairie. A 38-year-old man was shot and wounded during the May 13 incident. Johnson also pleaded guilty to taking part in an armed robbery on May 30, 2017, on Northport Drive in Madison in which Michael Meaderds, 33, was killed.
Johnson was not believed to have shot either man during the incidents, but in court acknowledged that he took part in the robberies. A felony murder charge against Johnson for Meaderds' death was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Under the agreement, prosecutors also dismissed two unrelated misdemeanor cases against Johnson. In addition to the armed robbery cases, Johnson pleaded guilty to battering another inmate at the Dane County Jail and was sentenced by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky to 60 days in jail.
Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller agreed that for the armed robbery convictions, she would ask that Johnson be sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison. For two of the three armed robbery convictions, he faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision, and for one of them he faces up to 42 years.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.
McMiller said that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the felony murder charge because Johnson has been cooperative with investigators and offered a detailed account of all three armed robbery incidents. She said he was also not the person who pulled the trigger and killed Meaderds.
That person, police have said, was Odum Carter, 32, of Sun Prairie, who pleaded guilty in May to being a party to felony murder. Carter faces up to 55 years of combined prison and extended supervision when Karofsky sentences him in October. At a preliminary hearing last year, Madison police Detective Diane Nachtigal testified that Devon Davis, another of the men who took part in the home invasion at Meaderds' apartment, said that Carter was the one who shot Meaderds.
Davis, 27, pleaded guilty in May to armed robbery for the incident. Another man, Emmanuel J. Johnson, 31, of Madison, is scheduled for a plea hearing on Sept. 11. He is also alleged to have taken part in the Madison and Sun Prairie home invasions.
A criminal complaint states that Steven Johnson told police that Carter drove the four men to Meaderds' apartment and that once there, Davis waited outside while the other three went in.
Meaderds' girlfriend, Jessica Marias, told police that she was home with the couple's 3-year-old child when three men "barged in" demanding to know where the money and "pounds" were, the complaint states. Meaderds was shot and beaten during the incident.