A Madison man who admitted to police that he threw his 7-month-old son against a wall, causing skull fractures, because the boy would not stop crying pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless injury.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said that under a plea agreement with James E. Johnson, 20, prosecutors would not upgrade the charge to homicide should the boy die from his injuries at some point in the future.
The applicable homicide charge, second-degree reckless homicide, would result in the same penalty range as the charge to which Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday, Moeser said.
First-degree reckless injury carries up to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz will sentence Johnson in about two months, following a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson initially told police that on April 4, he had accidentally dropped the boy on the floor of his Northport Drive apartment while trying to feed him. But when police confronted him about two marks on the wall in Johnson's apartment, one of them with hair embedded in it, Johnson admitted that he had tossed the boy onto a bed, causing him to hit the wall, the complaint states.
The boy was unresponsive when his mother came home from work after a call from Johnson who told police he had tried for an hour to wake the boy. At UW Hospital, doctors found the boy had two skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, head swelling, facial bruising and a large bite mark on his cheek. They later also found a liver laceration.
Johnson told police that he lost his temper at the boy because the boy is "more attached to his mom than he is to me," the complaint states.
Moeser said in court Thursday that the boy was initially was not expected to survive and had been taken from UW Hospital to hospice care. But the boy's mother has since taken him home to care for him.
"Although he's alive it's unlikely his condition will ever significantly improve," Moeser said.
Johnson's lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Stan Woodard, called the boy's survival "a miracle."