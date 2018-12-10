A 60-year-old Minong man has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Rodney Kersten was sentenced by Chief US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Friday.
Kersten pleaded guilty to charges in September.
According to a release from the US Attorney's Office, he was arrested after law enforcement agents made three purchases of meth from Kersten.
Peterson said Kersten was responsible for distributing 276 grams of methamphetamine, and the sentence was necessary because he was a "meaningful part of a system of drug dealing that is damaging the community."
Minong is in Washburn County in far northwestern Wisconsin. The Washburn County Sheriff's Office worked with the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation in the state's Department of Justice in investigating the case.