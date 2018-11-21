A Madison man was charged Wednesday with reckless injury after police said he shot a woman through the door of her Far West Side apartment on Monday.
Diorian H. Lamont-Smith, 28, protested the charge against him during a court appearance Wednesday, telling Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach that he didn’t do it. But he was quickly quieted by state Assistant Public Defender Luis Cuevas and Cattanach, who warned him that everything he said was being written down and could be used against him by prosecutors.
Earlier this week, police said that Lamont-Smith fired the shot after he had been kicked out of the apartment for fighting with another man, but that was not mentioned in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Lamont-Smith was charged with first-degree reckless injury for a shooting at 7933 Tree Lane on Monday afternoon that left a 36-year-old woman with a wound to her arm. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and felony bail jumping.
The building is an apartment building for homeless families that opened in June.
At the time of the shooting, Lamont-Smith was free on signature bonds for drug charges and a domestic battery case.
Lamont-Smith was jailed on $20,000 bail. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told police that she was in her apartment, walking toward the front door to pick up a list for Thanksgiving when she heard a “boom” and felt “burning” coming from her arm, then notice she was bleeding.
Surveillance video reviewed by police revealed that Lamont-Smith was outside the woman’s apartment, then pulled out a handgun and fired a round toward the door.
About 10 minutes after the shooting, an officer spotted Lamont-Smith on Stonehedge Court, about two blocks from the Tree Lane apartment building. When he was searched, an officer found the drug MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, in one of his pockets.
An officer also heard Lamont-Smith say that he “shot them.”