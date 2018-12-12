A Madison man was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and burglary after police said he used a spare apartment key to enter a woman's East Side apartment and assault her.
Anthony T. Bradley, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint with second-degree sexual assault and burglary for a Sept. 23 incident at a Fordem Avenue apartment building.
According to the complaint, the woman told police that she was awakened by a man sexually assaulting her in her bed early the morning after she had moved into her apartment in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue. When she was able to see the man's face, she recognized him as someone she knew only as "Bubby."
He told her, "Don't tell nobody, don't tell nobody," the woman told police.
The man was later identified as Bradley and is being sought on a warrant.
According to the complaint:
After moving into her apartment with the help of her cousin, two men -- one of them Bradley -- joined them and the group had drinks together. The woman later gave one of the men the spare keys to her apartment so he could help her finish moving later.
The day after the assault, the man told the woman that Bradley had given the woman's keys back to him. She was able to recognize her assailant's face from photos on Facebook, and some investigators recognized the man as Bradley from prior contacts with him. Others also identified Bradley to police.
The man who was originally given the apartment keys by the woman told police that he had realized at one point that he no longer had the woman's keys. The woman told police that the man said he had left the keys in Bradley's car and that he told her later that he got the keys back from Bradley.
Surveillance images from the apartment building showed a man using a key to enter the building, dressed in clothing similar to clothes the woman had described "Bubby" wearing.