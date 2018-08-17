A dispute that apparently started over an accusation of dumping urine out of an apartment window led to a shooting in May at a State Street apartment building, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
Derrick D. Paige, 28, of Madison, was charged with first-degree reckless injury after police said he twice shot Quentrell Williams, 36, in the chin and the arm, because he felt threatened by Williams and another resident who lived in the same building as Paige, according to court documents.
The complaint also charged Paige with possession of a firearm by a felon for the May 23 shooting, which happened at 556 State St., above Whiskey Jack's bar.
Paige was jailed on $5,000 bail after appearing in court Friday.
According to the complaint:
Residents in the apartment building share a bathroom on each floor and a single kitchen. According to the complaint, one resident told police that he had seen Paige pour urine and feces out of his window and confronted Paige about doing it, but Paige denied it to the resident and to police.
The resident said that Paige called police on him, claiming that he had pulled a gun on Paige.
When police contacted Paige the day after the shooting, the complaint states, they found a .22-caliber handgun in his bag, among other items. Police found .22-caliber bullet casings after the shooting.
On May 23, Paige told police that he was crying and scared and went to his apartment to get his gun because he was being threatened by the other resident.
When he went downstairs to the second floor, Williams, who Paige said he didn't know personally, was standing there along with the other resident.
Paige said that Williams began talking to the other resident, saying that he was going to have to shoot or kill Paige.
Hearing that, Paige said he "just shot the gun."
He told police, "I'm not going to wait for him to kill me, so I shot him." The other resident, Paige said, had backed away into his apartment.
After firing the shots, Paige said, Williams said to him, "You just shot me."
Paige said he then ran from the building.
Williams was treated for a gunshot wound to his chin and for a wound to his left arm, which fractured a bone. He refused to speak to police when they tried to ask him what happened.